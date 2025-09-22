Maruti Victoris First Drive Review

Introduction

The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris doesn’t look familiar, but feels familiar. Now, if you’re thinking why, that’s because it is actually based on the Grand Vitara that’s already on sale via Maruti’s Nexa dealerships. But the twist here is that the Victoris is on sale at Arena showrooms, which usually means more value-for-money pricing and a wider reach.

The Victoris starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh, which is nearly a lakh less than the Grand Vitara’s base price of Rs. 11.42 lakh. As for the middle-variants, the Victoris gives you many features that used to be available only in higher variants of the Grand Vitara, but at lower or overlapping price points. If you go all out and pick the most expensive hybrid variant, well, the Victoris becomes just as expensive as the Grand Vitara because these prices are introductory, and they will go up once the festive season is over. More on that later.

Right now, let’s take a good look at the Victoris, starting with its design.

Exterior

The Victoris shares its DNA with the Grand Vitara, although Maruti hasn’t simply slapped a new badge here. This is a completely different-looking car, even though the wheelbase, ground clearance, and wheel size are all the same. The lights, bumpers, and design of the alloy wheels - they are all new. And just look at this profile, it’s got that station wagon stance that I like.

The Victoris doesn’t look as tall and compact as the Grand Vitara, even though it is slightly larger. Because it has visibly longer overhangs, it appears quite long. If you ask me, I prefer this long and low silhouette compared to the Grand Vitara, which seems taller and quite stubby.

The Victoris gets you a little extra road presence. And although the size differences are marginal, this new look is strong enough to set it apart. The front looks smart, the profile not so much; it’s a bit too simple. The best angle, though, is the rear. The light signature is a good touch and unlike anything else that we have seen so far.

Interior and Features

Again, Maruti has worked a fair bit in here to give the Victoris its own cabin experience. The layout is familiar, yes, but the redesigned dashboard, new trim inserts, this entirely new infotainment screen, and the digital driver’s display all add up to this new look. But it’s not just about looks. The Victoris actually goes a step further in features. You now get ADAS, powered driver’s seat, electrically powered tailgate, premium Infinity audio system, and, for the CNG buyers, an underbody-mounted CNG tank, which means you don’t lose out on boot space. All of this makes the Victoris more feature-packed and, naturally, more appealing to price-conscious buyers who want maximum features for their money.

Engine and Performance

No surprises under the hood. The Victoris gets the same set of engine options as the Grand Vitara. That includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid tech, 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol, co-developed with Toyota, and of course, a CNG option – which is a big differentiator, since not many crossovers in this segment give you that choice.

Transmission options are also carried over, with manual, automatic, and e-CVT depending on the variant you pick. In short, you’re not missing out on the proven reliability and efficiency of Maruti’s existing powertrains.

As for the driving experience, this mild hybrid version is all about smoothness, ease of use, and efficiency. It is perfect for city use and relaxed highway cruising, rather than something you would want to push hard every once in a while. You have the Creta N Line or the Seltos turbo for that.

Now, since the Victoris mild hybrid gets the same setup as the Grand Vitara, the driving experience is going to feel very familiar. You’ve got that four-cylinder petrol engine with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. In the city, it’s actually quite relaxing to drive because most of the time, especially in stop-and-go traffic, the car runs silently on pure electric power. On the highway, there’s always enough torque on tap, but like with most naturally aspirated engines, this car prefers when you drive it with a smooth right foot. If you floor it, the engine gets noisy, but if you’re just cruising at around 100kmph, it feels calm and efficient.

Ride comfort is another strong point. The suspension is tuned to handle bad roads and speed breakers quite well, so in the city, it feels nice and cushy. Out on the open road, it feels stable, though you do get a bit of body movement over uneven roads.

Conclusion

So, where does that leave us with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris? Let me put it this way. If you have been considering the Grand Vitara and you found it to be a little pricey or lacking in features, this car right here could be the answer. You’re getting a good-looking crossover, more features, same proven engines, and crucially, a lower starting price.

At this point, the Victoris ticks more boxes for Indian buyers. Sure, the Grand Vitara still has its Nexa appeal and more of that SUV look, but the Victoris seems like the more sensible choice.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

Maruti Suzuki | Victoris | Maruti Suzuki Victoris