2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Drive Review

Introduction

The car that you see in the photos is a mid-life facelift for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback. This is the second generation for the Baleno and this updates brings some crucial feature upgrades as well as some changes to the external appearance. It fights with cars like the Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line. The Altroz got a mid-life update last year and the rest are due for one within the next few months making this a plum time for Maruti to upgrade the Baleno.

Exterior

The dimensions have not changed from the old Baleno, so it does look like a large hatchback. The front grille is the biggest change, and Maruti Suzuki has added a new double-slat chrome grille in front of the hexagonal pattern, what it calls its NexWave grille. The headlights have also been modified as part of the overall appearance. Nothing has changed from the side. The car is exactly the same shape, height, with the same doors and proportions, with some new colour options.

There is also no change at the back. The only one change that is kind of noticeable is the way Baleno is written at the back. Otherwise, the shape of the taillamps, the shape of the hatch, everything is the same as before. And in a way, that's also not a bad thing, because the Baleno was a successful product and will continue to sell due to its value proposition.

Features

The bigger set of upgrades has come to the cabin with some new materials in terms of contact surfaces and a bigger feature list. The screen remains unchanged in terms of size but gets an upgraded OS as part of the package. It has all the basic features; you'll probably get maps and there's some car-related information, but it's more or less a system that encourages you to plug in your phone and get phone mirroring. But you have to remember that if you need to go to some other car's function, like if you turn on the charging, to check the tyre pressure monitoring system, right, for all those things, you need to go back to Maruti's OS, because Apple CarPlay or Android Auto sits like a layer on top of it. You can't access any of those functions if you're using that.

Maruti Suzuki is one of those that's steadfast in hanging on to an analogue instrument cluster for its lower-spec models. So essentially up to the Baleno, everything has more or less has an analogue information system. The colour MID is legible; it's easy to read, but the graphics look dated. The AC controls are a bit different now from before, when it was previously kind of switches with dials on them. Here in this case, where the Baleno had those kind of roundish switches in the past with two dials, now one and you have these kind of soft-touch slim buttons; it has a display for the temperature control. The overall layout is actually pretty decent. It's again it's one of those things that has carried over and from the previous model.

The 360-degree camera is very effective; the resolution is very good. You can see all around; it's very effective and very important, especially for the front left, because you can't get a glimpse of what's going on around you.

Storage and Space

In terms of storage, the glove box is decent, it doesn't have a cooling function; it doesn't have damping either, there's no soft material damping. Centre console storage: again, you get standard Maruti two cup holders in front, but now the storage is a little; you call it if you place a tall item and you are choosing seat ventilation, you have to stick your finger behind one of those taller items to be able to use the seat ventilation buttons that are placed right there. A wireless charger is also available. There's no storage in the centre console apart from two or three cup holders. One of the standard things Maruti had for the longest time was to have a third cup holder at the end of the centre console that feeds into the passenger row, which, from the Dzire onwards they've omitted in favour of the phone charging port and access to two USB-C ports. The boot is easy to use, the loading lip's a little high, because of the way that the car is designed, you have to like hoist your stuff.

Rear seat ingress and egress is the same as before. The door is it's a little low, because the car itself is a little low. You've got like sort of get, step in and out, you know. Once you're in, the space is decent for two people, three will be a squeeze. You get an armrest in the rear passenger with two cup holders, but space is tight for three people.

Headroom is decent, shoulder room's decent for two people, but if you put three, then shoulder room is tight. Knee room also, depending on the size of the driver, you actually do have enough, there's enough space for you to be able to put your seat, put your feet under the front seat. The rear seats fold in a 60:40 pattern, and the centre occupant also gets a 3-point seatbelt, allowing for a 5-star BNCAP rating. And the 60:40 split folding rear seat is now common across the range. The center armrest has two cup holders, there's two USB-C charging ports, there's seatback pockets, there's 1.0-litre bottle holders in both the doors, and you, you don't have a parcel tray, but you can also get access to the boot, it's a hatchback.

Engine and Powertrain

The biggest update is that the Baleno now a new engine and gearbox combination. This is Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine producing 80bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. Engine refinement at idle and low speed produces a lot of vibration that you can feel through the steering, doors and gear lever. At low speeds, you need to work the engine with the powerband concentrated in third and fourth gear. It's not as smooth or fast-revving as the older four-cylinder 1.2 K-Series petrol engine but gets the job done.

Out on the highway, you have to build up speed if you want to make overtakes or pass something large. The gearbox, Maruti Suzuki's 5-speed manual, which they've retained for almost 25-30 years now is slick and smooth to operate. The AMT feels more connected, like it was designed to be the primary transmission. You're sort of handicap by the the low power output of this engine which means that even though its an AMT, you need to work it hard, you need to, you need to intervene more than you'd like to in terms of, uh, overall usage. Acceleration, as far as performance, is slower than before; it takes almost 13 seconds to reach 100.

Ride and Handling

While the engine is not particularly great, the Baleno actually rides flat. Maruti Suzuki has managed the ride quality well, bumps, imperfections, it goes over it, which you can settle. It's audible, but it rides flat. How does the suspension handle high-speed stability? It rides flat. How's high, how's high-speed stability and confidence? At high speeds, the car does what it's supposed to do; it rides flat, and Maruti Suzuki actually got a nice balance of ride and handling. You're not going to have problems on the highway. Braking performance: good initial bite, but progression could be a lot better, a lot stronger. Again, you have to plan along in advance, keep more distances when you're driving. The steering is light and easy to use, gives up as you go faster, there's like little to no feel. The overall orientation is on the softer side, aimed at comfort, so you do tend to feel body roll, but it's all contained. The overall ride versus handling balance with an underpowered engine and flat ride, it aims fully at ride quality.

Maruti has added ADAS for the first time for the Baleno, and it feels quite well synced to the overall package. It works effectively in keeping the car on track and will aid your driving experience in the bigger picture. However, there are a few things you should be aware of when going for the ADAS-enabled variant. The system resets every time you turn the car off and on, and you also don’t get rear cross-traffic alert, which is ironic as the Brezza get rear cross-traffic but not a full ADAS package. The wind noise is insulated, but the tyre noise is audible; the engine noise is also very audible because it's also vibrating. In the whole cabin right, you can feel it on the steering, gear lever, just like that's the nature of three-cylinder engines, overall cabin, cabin isolation, refinement 5 out of 10, right, it's there's some hits and misses.

Verdict

Who's this car best suited for? Someone who wants a premium large vehicle but doesn't want to go in for an SUV or sedan. Maruti offers this Baleno with a legendary brand name to them now. What are the main pros and cons, standard positives? Main pros, as I explained previously, it's spacious, it's the first one to get level 2 ADAS. In fact, we've not even spoken about ADAS. The ADAS is effective; there's no rear cross-traffic alert, rear, because the Brezza gets. The Brezza has rear cross-traffic alert and blind spot monitor, both of which this doesn't have, but the Baleno works; the ADAS does work, especially if you're using it with the AMT; it syncs very well, it'll keep you in track; lane keep assist only comes on after 60 kmph.

What are the main cons of this vehicle? One, you'll only get ADAS on the top-spec variant; it's almost a delta of another Rs. 70 to Rs. 80,000 you have to pay for the ADAS. The, it's the engine needs a lot of refinement, it's more about power and torque, right, you have to work the engine a lot, and like I said, the features are concentrated at top-spec variants.

Photography: Kapil Angane

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