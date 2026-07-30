Kia Syros EV X-Line Extended Range Review

Introduction

When the Syros first arrived, it felt like Kia had taken a bold approach. It was practical, surprisingly spacious for its footprint, and packed with features. Yet, despite all its strengths, it never managed to replicate the success of the Seltos or Sonet. Looking back, one of the biggest reasons was that its powertrains never quite matched the character of the SUV.

The Syros EV changes that equation. With an electric powertrain under the skin, Kia has finally given the SUV the performance and refinement its design always seemed to deserve.

For this review, I drove the top-spec Kia Syros EV X-Line Extended Range, priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits at the top of the range and rivals the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, and Mahindra's electric SUVs. After spending time behind the wheel, it certainly feels like a more complete package than its ICE sibling.

Exterior

The Syros remains one of the more unconventional-looking SUVs on sale today. Its upright stance and boxy proportions continue to divide opinion, but there's no denying that the design prioritises practicality over visual drama.

Unlike many manufacturers that completely redesign their EVs, Kia has wisely retained the Syros' familiar shape. The changes are subtle and include a closed-off front grille, aerodynamic alloy wheels, and EV-specific detailing that distinguish it from the petrol and diesel versions without altering its identity.

Finished in the exclusive Matte Graphite paint, the X-Line is undoubtedly the most attractive version of the lineup. The blacked-out styling elements complement the SUV's rugged character, while the upright silhouette makes even more sense in an EV. The tall roof liberates headroom, the boxy body maximises interior space, and the compact dimensions continue to make it easy to drive in the city.

Interior and Features

Step inside and the dashboard is instantly recognisable from the standard Syros. That's no bad thing, as it was already among the better-designed cabins in the segment.

The biggest change is the redesigned floating centre console. Besides giving the cabin a cleaner look, it frees up useful storage space underneath. Kia has also introduced a steering column-mounted drive selector, borrowed from the Carens Clavis EV and Creta Electric. It feels unfamiliar initially but soon becomes second nature, while also creating more space around the centre console.

Kia offers three interior themes across the Syros EV range. Buyers opting for the standard variants get lighter dual-tone interiors that make the cabin feel airier. The X-Line, however, comes with an exclusive black and hunter green theme. It may not appeal to everyone immediately, but after spending time with the car, the combination feels premium and suits the X-Line's personality.

The cabin is dominated by Kia's 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display, which seamlessly integrates the digital instrument cluster, infotainment screen, and climate controls. The feature list is comprehensive and includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front and rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 16-litre front trunk.

What stands out even more is how well Kia has integrated EV-specific technology. The paddle shifters adjust regenerative braking, there's i-Pedal one-pedal driving, Vehicle-to-Load functionality, battery conditioning, over-the-air updates, and an intelligent EV route planner. These are genuinely useful additions that improve the ownership experience rather than simply adding to the specification sheet.

Rear seat space continues to be one of the Syros' strongest attributes. The tall roof ensures excellent headroom, legroom is generous, and the completely flat floor makes the cabin feel even more spacious. It remains one of the roomiest family EVs in this segment.

Battery Pack and Specifications

The X-Line Extended Range is powered by a 51.4kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 169bhp and 255Nm.

Kia claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of 8.1 seconds, while the MIDC-certified driving range stands at 526km, making it the first SUV in its segment to offer a claimed range exceeding 500km.

Charging is equally competitive. Using a 100kW DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 39 minutes, making longer highway journeys considerably easier to manage.

Ride and Handling

The electric powertrain transforms the driving experience. Rather than chasing outright performance, the Syros EV focuses on refinement and effortless usability.

The instant torque delivery makes city driving extremely relaxed. Acceleration is smooth, overtaking requires very little planning, and the absence of gear shifts only adds to the overall refinement. This is exactly the kind of character that suits the Syros.

The battery pack lowers the centre of gravity, making the SUV feel noticeably more planted through corners than the ICE version. Body movements are well controlled, while the suspension continues to prioritise comfort without becoming overly soft. It encourages smooth, relaxed driving rather than spirited cornering.

One of the highlights during the drive was the consistency of the battery management system. The estimated driving range remained stable throughout the journey instead of fluctuating dramatically, making it much easier to judge remaining range during longer trips. All in all, we anticipate the larger battery pack to deliver a real-world driving range of somewhere between 350 and 380 km on a full charge.

Verdict

After spending time with the Syros EV, one thing becomes very clear. The electric powertrain finally unlocks the true potential of the Syros.

Everything that made the SUV appealing before—its spacious cabin, practicality, and feature-rich interior—now comes together with a refined and effortless driving experience. It genuinely feels like the Syros Kia should have launched from the very beginning.

However, the biggest hurdle isn't the product itself. The Syros nameplate never established the kind of market presence enjoyed by its siblings, and the EV enters a segment where rivals like the MG Windsor EV and Mahindra's electric SUVs have already built strong momentum.

Pricing also plays a crucial role. At Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec X-Line Extended Range, the Syros EV is positioned at the premium end of the segment. A more aggressive price could have made it an even stronger contender.

Even so, if you're willing to embrace its unconventional styling, the Syros EV rewards you with a spacious cabin, an impressive feature list, excellent refinement, and a mature driving experience. It is undoubtedly the best version of the Syros yet, and for many buyers, this could finally be the one that makes complete sense.

Kia | Syros EV | Kia Syros EV