    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2026 Kia Seltos Diesel First Drive Review

            Santosh Nair

            Santosh Nair

            Wednesday 24 December 2025,11:08 AM IST

            Introduction

            Since its debut, the Seltos has been one of Kia India’s most crucial products, consistently delivering on design, features, and powertrain options. Yet, despite its popularity, the outgoing model was never flawless. Ride quality, in particular, remained its biggest weakness, pushing comfort-focused buyers towards rivals like the Creta or the Grand Vitara.

            Kia New Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

            With the new iteration, Kia has focused on fundamentals. A new platform, improved dimensions, stronger safety credentials, and subtle mechanical refinements form the core of this update. While the engines and gearboxes are carried over, the underlying architecture is entirely new, promising better ride comfort, improved dynamics, and future readiness.

            Kia New Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

            We drove the diesel automatic variant to understand whether this generational update finally delivers the maturity and comfort buyers have long been asking for.

            Exterior

            Kia New Seltos Grille

            Visually, the all-new Seltos' design is futuristic, angular, and thoroughly modern, with lighting elements doing most of the heavy lifting. The new Kia Digital Tiger Face grille dominates the front, flanked by Ice Cube LED projection headlamps and distinctive Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators. It looks sharp, aggressive, and unmistakably Kia.

            Kia New Seltos Right Side View

            Dimensionally, the changes are significant. The wheelbase grows by a substantial 80mm, while the width increases by 30mm. Ground clearance now stands at 200mm, but interestingly, the overall height is slightly lower. As a result, while the Seltos looks longer and wider, it also appears less upright and SUV-like than before, especially when compared to something like the Creta.

            Kia New Seltos Wheel

            The 18-inch sporty alloy wheels are a highlight, especially on the GT variants, where neon green brake callipers add a splash of drama. The skid plates now get satin or dark gunmetal finishes, roof rails have been redesigned in a glossy black finish, and the X-Line styling has been enhanced with new colours and darker accents. It’s a design that will divide opinion, but there’s no denying the road presence.

            Interior and Features

            Kia New Seltos Dashboard

            Step inside, and the quality upgrade is immediately apparent. The cabin feels cleaner, more premium, and better finished than before. Soft-touch materials are generously used across key touch points, and the dashboard design feels modern without being overwhelming.

            Kia New Seltos Infotainment System

            The highlight is the new Trinity Panoramic Display, which integrates two 12.3-inch screens, one each for the infotainment and instrument cluster, along with a five-inch AC touch control. This forms a seamless panel that looks slick and adds to the cabin’s sense of sophistication. Furthermore, ambient lighting now offers 64 colour options, enhancing the premium feel.

            Kia New Seltos Front Right Door Pad

            Practicality has been well thought through, too. Buttons and controls are large and intuitive, especially the well-placed drive and traction mode selectors on the new, well-designed steering wheel. Even the placement of the wireless charging pad, front USB ports, and rear USB ports mounted neatly on the front seatbacks feels more deliberate rather than an afterthought.

            Kia New Seltos Front Row Seats

            The front seats are comfortable and supportive, featuring powered adjustment, memory functions, powered lumbar support, and distinctive mesh-pattern headrests. These look fancy, though the lighter beige shades may be prone to soiling over time. At the rear, space is generous. Legroom and knee room are excellent, headroom is sufficient even for taller passengers, and the seat squab offers good under-thigh support.

            Kia New Seltos Rear Seats

            Three slim adults can fit reasonably well, but then, the centre backrest feels firm due to the armrest. Also, the slimmer, higher-set windows make the cabin feel slightly hemmed in for shorter occupants. As for the boot space, it has swelled to 447 litres, making it more usable than before.

            Kia New Seltos Bootspace

            Engine and Powertrain

            Kia New Seltos Engine Shot

            The diesel powertrain remains unchanged, and that’s not a bad thing at all. The familiar 1.5-litre mill continues to produce 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired here with a six-speed torque converter automatic. This engine has always been known for its reasonable smoothness and efficiency, and those traits carry over.

            Kia New Seltos Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

            In everyday driving, this powertrain feels sufficiently effortless. Getting up to speed isn’t taxing, and the engine pulls cleanly without feeling strained. City driving is relaxed, with the gearbox shifting smoothly and unobtrusively for most requirements. At highway speeds, too, cruising is comfortable, making long-distance driving less of a chore.

            Kia New Seltos Left Front Three Quarter

            However, when you demand quick pace or overtakes at higher speeds, the response isn’t up to the mark. This makes you mash the throttle more than you'd expect for the engine to offer adequate momentum. It’s not slow, but a bit more outright grunt would have made highway overtakes feel more reassuring.

            Kia New Seltos Right Rear Three Quarter

            Meanwhile, the Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes do make a difference by sharpening or dulling responses adequately. However, we'll know about the full effectiveness of the traction modes when we drive the car extensively back in Mumbai.

            Kia New Seltos Steering Wheel

            Ride and Handling

            Kia New Seltos Left Side View

            This is where the all-new Seltos makes another leap forward. The shift to Kia’s new K3 platform allows the use of advanced rear suspension units, and the improvement is noticeable. Ride quality is now more absorbent and occupant-friendly than before.

            Kia New Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

            Broken roads and sharp bumps are handled by the New Seltos with more maturity. The harshness experienced in the outgoing model is no longer felt, and there’s a newfound sense of composure. While it still isn’t the plushest car in the segment, it has moved significantly closer to segment comfort expectations.

            Kia New Seltos Right Side View

            Handling and steering have improved, too. Steering inputs feel more engaging, and the car responds more confidently to directional changes. This improvement isn’t down to the new steering motor alone, but a combination of the improved suspension tuning and enhanced overall dynamics.

            Kia New Seltos Steering Wheel

            As for the braking performance, it is confidence-inspiring, with good pedal feel, adequately strong bite, and predictable responses; substantially adding to the overall sense of control.

            Conclusion

            Kia New Seltos Front View

            The all-new Kia Seltos isn't about trying to reinvent a winning formula. It fixes what needed fixing and builds on the older car's strengths. The new K3 platform improves space and transforms the driving experience, delivering noticeably better ride comfort, improved handling, and stronger overall dynamics. Its cabin feels more premium, technology levels are right up there with the best in the segment, and safety has taken a step forward.

            Kia New Seltos Right Front Three Quarter

            While the diesel engine could have benefited from a bit more punch during quick highway overtakes, its overall aura and drivability still make it a compelling choice for those on the lookout for a diesel SUV. All-in-all, for buyers who value comfort, space, and a refined long-distance cruiser, the new Seltos feels closer to the ideal well-rounded midsize SUV it always promised to be.

            Pictures: Kaustubh Gandhi

            Kia Seltos
            KiaSeltos ₹ 10.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | New Seltos | Kia New Seltos

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue gets New HX5+ Variant at Rs. 9.99 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 21:49:44

            Priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the new trim sits above the existing HX5 and aims to offer a better balance of features and value.

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            New Car Launches and Reveals Slated for January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/02/2026 17:38:48

            From all-new generations and long-awaited comebacks to major mid-cycle updates and electric debuts, the first month of the year will offer buyers a wide variety of new options across segments.

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            Hyundai Enters Commercial Mobility Segment with Prime Taxi Range

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/31/2025 12:24:55

            The lineup includes the Prime HB hatchback and Prime SD sedan, aimed at fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs across the country. Bookings for both models are now open across Hyundai dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            Honda Cars India to Increase Prices from January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/30/2025 15:41:54

            The price adjustments are being made to align with rising costs and market conditions, and will vary depending on the specific product and variant.

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            Tata Harrier and Safari Petrol Earn Mixed Scores in Global NCAP Crash Tests

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/29/2025 16:43:03

            Tata Motors’ petrol-powered versions of the Harrier and Safari have undergone Global NCAP crash tests, with results showing a contrast in adult and child occupant protection performance.

            Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

            Nissan India Announces Car Price Revision From January 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2025 08:39:21

            The price increase will be implemented across the brand’s current model range, with hikes of up to around 3 per cent, depending on the specific vehicle and variant.

            Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

            Tata Punch EV Facelift to be Launched in 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/26/2025 08:30:54

            The electric hatchback’s refresh will be its first significant update since launch and is expected to bring visual and feature upgrades, while retaining the familiar hardware and battery options.

            Featured Cars

            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault New Duster

            Renault New Duster

            ₹ 12.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Vinfast Limo Green

            Vinfast Limo Green

            ₹ 19.90 - 23.90 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector

            MG Hector

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            Mini Cooper S Convertible

            ₹ 58.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 19.95 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI