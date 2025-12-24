2026 Kia Seltos Diesel First Drive Review

Introduction

Since its debut, the Seltos has been one of Kia India’s most crucial products, consistently delivering on design, features, and powertrain options. Yet, despite its popularity, the outgoing model was never flawless. Ride quality, in particular, remained its biggest weakness, pushing comfort-focused buyers towards rivals like the Creta or the Grand Vitara.

With the new iteration, Kia has focused on fundamentals. A new platform, improved dimensions, stronger safety credentials, and subtle mechanical refinements form the core of this update. While the engines and gearboxes are carried over, the underlying architecture is entirely new, promising better ride comfort, improved dynamics, and future readiness.

We drove the diesel automatic variant to understand whether this generational update finally delivers the maturity and comfort buyers have long been asking for.

Exterior

Visually, the all-new Seltos' design is futuristic, angular, and thoroughly modern, with lighting elements doing most of the heavy lifting. The new Kia Digital Tiger Face grille dominates the front, flanked by Ice Cube LED projection headlamps and distinctive Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators. It looks sharp, aggressive, and unmistakably Kia.

Dimensionally, the changes are significant. The wheelbase grows by a substantial 80mm, while the width increases by 30mm. Ground clearance now stands at 200mm, but interestingly, the overall height is slightly lower. As a result, while the Seltos looks longer and wider, it also appears less upright and SUV-like than before, especially when compared to something like the Creta.

The 18-inch sporty alloy wheels are a highlight, especially on the GT variants, where neon green brake callipers add a splash of drama. The skid plates now get satin or dark gunmetal finishes, roof rails have been redesigned in a glossy black finish, and the X-Line styling has been enhanced with new colours and darker accents. It’s a design that will divide opinion, but there’s no denying the road presence.

Interior and Features

Step inside, and the quality upgrade is immediately apparent. The cabin feels cleaner, more premium, and better finished than before. Soft-touch materials are generously used across key touch points, and the dashboard design feels modern without being overwhelming.

The highlight is the new Trinity Panoramic Display, which integrates two 12.3-inch screens, one each for the infotainment and instrument cluster, along with a five-inch AC touch control. This forms a seamless panel that looks slick and adds to the cabin’s sense of sophistication. Furthermore, ambient lighting now offers 64 colour options, enhancing the premium feel.

Practicality has been well thought through, too. Buttons and controls are large and intuitive, especially the well-placed drive and traction mode selectors on the new, well-designed steering wheel. Even the placement of the wireless charging pad, front USB ports, and rear USB ports mounted neatly on the front seatbacks feels more deliberate rather than an afterthought.

The front seats are comfortable and supportive, featuring powered adjustment, memory functions, powered lumbar support, and distinctive mesh-pattern headrests. These look fancy, though the lighter beige shades may be prone to soiling over time. At the rear, space is generous. Legroom and knee room are excellent, headroom is sufficient even for taller passengers, and the seat squab offers good under-thigh support.

Three slim adults can fit reasonably well, but then, the centre backrest feels firm due to the armrest. Also, the slimmer, higher-set windows make the cabin feel slightly hemmed in for shorter occupants. As for the boot space, it has swelled to 447 litres, making it more usable than before.

Engine and Powertrain

The diesel powertrain remains unchanged, and that’s not a bad thing at all. The familiar 1.5-litre mill continues to produce 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, paired here with a six-speed torque converter automatic. This engine has always been known for its reasonable smoothness and efficiency, and those traits carry over.

In everyday driving, this powertrain feels sufficiently effortless. Getting up to speed isn’t taxing, and the engine pulls cleanly without feeling strained. City driving is relaxed, with the gearbox shifting smoothly and unobtrusively for most requirements. At highway speeds, too, cruising is comfortable, making long-distance driving less of a chore.

However, when you demand quick pace or overtakes at higher speeds, the response isn’t up to the mark. This makes you mash the throttle more than you'd expect for the engine to offer adequate momentum. It’s not slow, but a bit more outright grunt would have made highway overtakes feel more reassuring.

Meanwhile, the Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes do make a difference by sharpening or dulling responses adequately. However, we'll know about the full effectiveness of the traction modes when we drive the car extensively back in Mumbai.

Ride and Handling

This is where the all-new Seltos makes another leap forward. The shift to Kia’s new K3 platform allows the use of advanced rear suspension units, and the improvement is noticeable. Ride quality is now more absorbent and occupant-friendly than before.

Broken roads and sharp bumps are handled by the New Seltos with more maturity. The harshness experienced in the outgoing model is no longer felt, and there’s a newfound sense of composure. While it still isn’t the plushest car in the segment, it has moved significantly closer to segment comfort expectations.

Handling and steering have improved, too. Steering inputs feel more engaging, and the car responds more confidently to directional changes. This improvement isn’t down to the new steering motor alone, but a combination of the improved suspension tuning and enhanced overall dynamics.

As for the braking performance, it is confidence-inspiring, with good pedal feel, adequately strong bite, and predictable responses; substantially adding to the overall sense of control.

Conclusion

The all-new Kia Seltos isn't about trying to reinvent a winning formula. It fixes what needed fixing and builds on the older car's strengths. The new K3 platform improves space and transforms the driving experience, delivering noticeably better ride comfort, improved handling, and stronger overall dynamics. Its cabin feels more premium, technology levels are right up there with the best in the segment, and safety has taken a step forward.

While the diesel engine could have benefited from a bit more punch during quick highway overtakes, its overall aura and drivability still make it a compelling choice for those on the lookout for a diesel SUV. All-in-all, for buyers who value comfort, space, and a refined long-distance cruiser, the new Seltos feels closer to the ideal well-rounded midsize SUV it always promised to be.

Pictures: Kaustubh Gandhi

Kia | New Seltos | Kia New Seltos