Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 Turbo-DCT First Drive Review

Engine and Performance

Just like the standard Carens, the Clavis offers a versatile range of engine options to suit different driving preferences and needs.

First up, we have the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which comes paired with a manual gearbox. For those looking for a bit more punch, there's the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Interestingly, Kia is now offering this engine with not just the 6-speed iMT and the 7-speed DCT, but also a proper 6-speed manual gearbox. This will definitely appeal to enthusiasts who prefer a more traditional driving experience. Finally, for those who prefer diesel power, the Clavis comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with either a manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

From the moment you hit the start button, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit makes its presence felt with a refined hum. This engine is a familiar yet welcome companion, delivering a healthy 156bhp of power and 253Nm of torque. It’s the same engine that does duty on the Seltos. But in the Clavis, it translates to a surprisingly linear driving experience. Acceleration is brisk, with the turbocharger kicking in smoothly to provide a satisfying surge of power.

The seven-speed DCT gearbox is a highlight, offering quick and seamless gear changes. In urban environments, the Clavis in Eco and Normal mode glides through shifts with minimal fuss, contributing to a comfortable and stress-free drive. For those seeking a more engaging experience, there’s also paddle shifters, allowing you to take control.

One of the noteworthy changes in the Clavis is the adoption of upsized 17-inch alloy wheels, a step up from the 16-inch units on the standard Carens. This not only enhances the visual appeal, giving the Clavis a more planted and substantial stance, but also contributes to a slightly firmer yet still comfortable ride. The larger wheels, paired with what feels like a subtly retuned suspension, strike a good balance between stability at higher speeds and absorbing everyday road imperfections. While we’d need more extensive testing on varied road surfaces to give a definitive verdict on the ride quality, our initial impressions suggest a well-controlled and mature ride. The steering feels adequately weighted and provides decent feedback, making navigating city traffic and winding roads a relatively pleasant affair. Overall, the engine and transmission combination in the Kia Carens Clavis offers a refined and enjoyable driving experience that feels a notch above its standard sibling. The added punch of the turbo-petrol and the responsiveness of the DCT make it a capable and engaging vehicle for both city commutes and longer journeys.

Now, with the powertrain options laid out, let's address what is a significant change and a key point of discussion - the upsized 17-inch alloy wheels. Moving up from the 16-inch wheels on the standard Carens inevitably has an impact on the ride quality. Generally, larger wheels with lower profile tires can lead to a slightly firmer ride as there's less sidewall to absorb road imperfections.

Exterior

Let's kick things off by talking about the looks. While it clearly carries the family DNA, there are some significant styling changes, particularly at the front and rear. Up front, the Clavis adopts a thoroughly redesigned face. Gone are the more conventional DRLs of the standard Carens, replaced by the striking, vertical LED DRLs that extend down into the bumper. And flanking them are the new LED headlamps, which now house the intricate tri-LED pods.

Moving to the rear, the Clavis embraces the popular connected taillight trend. The sleek light bar stretches across the tailgate and if you look closely, the graphics within the taillight housings are also new and quite distinctive.

Beyond the more obvious front and rear changes, Kia has also tweaked a few other elements. Notice the upsized 17-inch alloy wheels? They replace the 16-inchers on the standard Carens and definitely contribute to a more mature look. And if you compare them side-by-side, you'll also spot slightly reprofiled front and rear bumpers, further differentiating the Clavis.

So, the big question: does the Clavis's new look appeal to us more than the standard Carens? Personally, I think Kia has done a great job of giving the Clavis its own identity.

Interior and Features

Now, just like the exterior, the cabin has also received a noticeable uplift compared to the standard Carens. Importantly, it continues to be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations. And all the practicality and features you appreciated in the Carens have been carried forward here.

And in typical Kia style, you get different variant-based interior themes. For instance, in the lower trims, you'll find a smart-looking dual-tone black and beige theme. And the seats, featuring a combination of leatherette and fabric, not only look good but are also easy to clean.

Move up the trim ladder, and you'll find a more premium Navy Blue and Beige theme, a familiar sight from the top-spec Carens. This combination, along with the beige seats and the different vertical patterns on the upholstery, lends a more sophisticated feel to the cabin.

But the Clavis isn't just about aesthetics, it remains a genuinely practical MPV. You'll find plenty of thoughtful storage solutions dotted around the cabin. The large door pad pockets, the centre with a decent storage compartment, and for those hot Indian summers, the cooled cup holders in the center console are extremely useful.

What is arguably the biggest change in the Clavis, is the tech on offer! Gone is the previous dashboard layout, making way for this stunning dual 12.3-inch screen setup.It also inherits this stylish dual flat-bottom steering wheel straight from its stablemate, the Syros! It not only looks sporty but also feels great in hand.

But the upgrades don't stop there. Finally, the driver gets the convenience of a powered seat. And check then there is another clever addition – a smart switchable panel located below the infotainment screen. With a simple touch of a button, it toggles between controlling your infotainment functions and your climate control settings.

And now for a feature that many have been waiting for... the Kia Carens Clavis finally gets a panoramic sunroof! To accommodate that large sunroof, the AC vents for the second and third rows have been cleverly repositioned to the side of the roof.

Thankfully, Kia hasn't skimped on the features we already loved in the Carens. You still get the convenience of a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, a premium stereo system from Bose, an air purifier to keep the cabin fresh, the handy foldable second-row tray for added practicality, and a generous number of Type A and Type C USB ports conveniently located in all three rows.

Along with a comprehensive suite of standard safety features that we've come to expect, the Clavis now boasts the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS. This brings a whole new layer of safety and convenience to the driving experience. We're talking about features like forward collision warning with avoidance assist. Then there's lane departure warning with lane keep assist, and a blind spot monitor, which alerts you to vehicles in your blind spots, making lane changes safer.

Adding to the safety and convenience is the inclusion of a 360-degree camera system. Kia has also made six airbags standard across all variants of the Clavis, providing crucial protection for all occupants in the event of a collision.

Conclusion

So, is the Kia Carens Clavis better than the standard Carens? In many ways, yes! It's clear that Kia isn't just resting on the success of the standard Carens. They've taken a good formula and built upon it, addressing some key areas and injecting a healthy dose of modern flair and premium features.

It offers a more modern design, a significantly upgraded tech-laden cabin, enhanced safety features, and a touch more premiumness overall. If you prioritise these aspects, the Clavis definitely presents a compelling upgrade.

However, and this is a crucial point, the ultimate success and value proposition of the Kia Carens Clavis will heavily depend on its pricing. To truly make its case as a better and more desirable option than the already successful Carens, Kia needs to price the Clavis aggressively and competitively, reflecting the added features and enhancements without venturing too far into the territory of higher-segment vehicles. If Kia can nail the pricing, the Carens Clavis has the potential to be a very strong contender in the extended MPV space, offering families that extra dose of everything they're looking for.

