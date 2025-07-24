Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive Review

Introduction

Until now, most mainstream EVs in India have been ideal as secondary cars, good for city use, short trips, and occasional weekend drives. But the Kia Carens Clavis EV might just change that perception. With its seven-seat layout, practical design, extensive features, and respectable range, this all-electric version of Kia’s popular MPV aims to be your only car.

So, how well does it work as a complete family car? And more importantly, does it make sense over the ICE Clavis? Let's find out.

Interior

Step inside, and things feel familiar. The dashboard layout is carried over from the ICE model, complete with dual 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and the digital driver’s display. However, instead of a traditional gear lever, the EV gets a floating centre console, with the gear selector now placed on the steering column. This change not only frees up usable space but also adds to the EV-centric appeal.

Depending on the variant, interior colour options include black-beige or navy blue-beige dual-tone finishes with fabric-leatherette upholstery. Practicality continues to be a strong suit, with a 216-litre boot (with all rows up), useful 25-litre front trunk (frunk), seat-back trays, multiple cup holders, and clever storage throughout all three rows.

That said, unlike the ICE version, there’s no six-seat option with captain chairs. The EV is only available as a seven-seater.

Kia has ensured that the Carens Clavis EV is as feature-rich as it is practical. Top-spec variants include a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual digital displays, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, Level 2 ADAS, air purifier, electronic parking brake with auto hold, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

EV-specific features include paddle shifters for regenerative braking, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, redesigned EV-specific graphics in the digital cluster, and the aforementioned active air flaps and drive-by-wire gear selector.

Electric Motor and Performance

Powering the Carens Clavis EV is a front-mounted electric motor producing 170bhp and 255Nm of torque, paired with a 51.4kWh battery pack. It isn’t lightning-quick, but acceleration is smooth and responsive, especially in urban conditions. The claimed ARAI range is 490km, although one can expect a real-world range of around 360km.

Compared to the ICE Clavis, the EV is far more refined and easier to drive, especially in traffic. It also benefits from near-silent operation and linear power delivery. The suspension setup is soft but controlled, absorbing bumps and poor surfaces with ease without feeling overly floaty.

Exterior

At first glance, the Carens Clavis EV stays true to the ICE version’s design. The upright silhouette, flat tailgate, and MPV-like proportions remain untouched—a good move, considering how well the ICE Clavis has been received.

However, the EV version introduces subtle but important changes. Gone is the traditional front grille, replaced with a smooth aerodynamic panel featuring active air flaps for cooling and efficiency. You also get a connected light bar and an integrated charging port on the front fascia. Functional aero wheels complete the side profile, subtly improving efficiency without drawing too much attention.

At the rear, an ‘EV’ badge is the only real clue that this is an electric model. Overall, the Carens Clavis EV strikes a balance - it’s not as flashy as the Mahindra BE models, nor as plain as the Creta Electric or ZS EV.

Conclusion

The Kia Carens Clavis EV isn’t a revolutionary product, but it doesn’t need to be. It builds on an already successful ICE formula and adds the benefits of electric mobility. It’s spacious, refined, feature-packed, and well-suited for family use.

If you’re in the market for an EV that can genuinely replace your ICE vehicle for both daily and weekend duties, with the bonus of space for the entire family, the Carens Clavis EV is among the most compelling options today.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

Kia | Carens Clavis EV | Kia Carens Clavis EV