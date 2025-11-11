2025 Hyundai Venue Diesel Automatic First Drive Review

Introduction

The Hyundai Venue has been around since 2019 and remains one of the brand’s strongest performers, consistently ranking as its second-best-selling model. Given its popularity, it was only a matter of time before Hyundai rolled out a major update, one that’s designed to make the Venue safer, smarter, and more premium. In a segment that’s extremely competitive and rapidly evolving, Hyundai seems to have left no stone unturned.

The 2025 Venue range now starts at Rs. 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 59,000 less than before. Alongside the new design and updated features, Hyundai has also reworked its variant nomenclature, now prefixed with ‘HX’. But as always, the question is - has the Venue really moved the game forward, or is this simply an exercise in repackaging? We spent some time driving the diesel automatic version to find out whether this latest update makes it more appealing against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Exterior

Visually, the new Venue is a substantial step up from its predecessor, not just in how it looks, but also in what lies beneath. The car now sits on Hyundai’s K1 platform, replacing the older K2 architecture. This platform is also used by the Kia Syros and Hyundai’s budget models like the Grand i10 Nios. Transitioning to this platform has allowed Hyundai to make the structure more rigid and better suited for the latest safety tech and connected features. There’s now greater use of high-grade steel across the A- and B-pillars and parts of the floor for improved structural integrity.

In terms of dimensions, the Venue has grown modestly but meaningfully. The wheelbase is up by 20mm (to 2,520mm), it’s 30mm wider, and 48mm taller, all while still staying under the crucial four-metre mark. Boot space, too, has increased to 375 litres, which improves practicality, though some competitors continue to offer a larger overall footprint and cargo area.

The design changes are more than skin deep. At the front, the Venue now wears a bolder, more layered face. The LED DRLs drop down to the bumper, flanking a shorter, horizontally patterned grille, and a chunky silver-finished skid plate adds some ruggedness. The side profile gets thicker plastic cladding, strong character line, and a new rear-quarter glass, all of which lend it a more muscular stance.

However, the rear design is where the Venue truly shines. The connected LED tail lamps, the ‘VENUE’ lettering across the tailgate, and the more pronounced spoiler give it a wider and more premium appearance. Overall, the Venue looks more assertive than before and feels more in line with Hyundai’s latest SUV design direction.

Interior and Features

Step inside, and the changes are even more pronounced. The cabin feels more modern, tech-laden, and upmarket, with Hyundai clearly paying attention to design and usability. The highlight here is the new curved twin-screen setup, housing 12.3-inch digital displays for both the infotainment and driver’s instrument cluster. These are not only larger than the Creta’s 10.25-inch units but also debut Hyundai’s latest UI, which is smoother, more intuitive, and includes handy shortcuts for quick access to key functions.

The Venue’s cabin now wears a dual-tone blue and cream colour theme. The lighter tones give an airy feel, while the darker blue panels add elegance. However, light shades on door pads and handles may attract dirt easily and require extra care. The new steering wheel is chunky and nicely contoured, and now features Hyundai’s morse-code-inspired logo, which adds a fresh identity.

One welcome touch is the HVAC panel, which retains physical buttons and knobs for frequently used functions. Interestingly, it also integrates certain infotainment shortcuts, reducing clutter and making the interface easier to use on the move.

Hyundai claims the longer wheelbase and reprofiled seats have freed up more legroom at the rear. Indeed, knee and headroom have improved, and the scooped-out front seats help further. However, the Venue’s cabin width still limits shoulder space, making it best suited for two adults and a child in the back rather than three full-sized occupants.

Feature-wise, Hyundai has once again gone the extra mile. The Venue now comes with Level 2 ADAS, bringing features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. Other notable additions include rear window blinds, 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, side parking sensors, and ambient lighting around the new centre console layout.

The feature list is so comprehensive that it outpaces most rivals, although a bigger panoramic sunroof and built-in dashcam (removed from the previous N Line) would’ve made it feel even more complete.

Engine and Performance

The 2025 Venue continues to offer three engine options: the familiar 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-litre diesel. The big news, however, is that the diesel engine now gets an automatic gearbox for the first time. Previously offered only with a six-speed manual, it now pairs with a six-speed torque converter that was earlier exclusive to the Kia Sonet.

The diesel engine continues to produce 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque, which gives the compact SUV plenty of pulling power, especially in the low and mid-range. The claimed fuel efficiency stands at 20.99kmpl for the manual and 17.9kmpl for the automatic version.

In terms of drivability, the diesel-auto combination feels refined and smooth. Gearshifts are seamless, and the gearbox rarely feels hesitant even in stop-go traffic. The torque converter does a commendable job of masking turbo lag, and the linear power delivery makes it an easy and relaxed cruiser.

Performance enthusiasts might find it a touch soft, but the Venue diesel-auto combo excels in convenience and comfort. The three driving modes, Eco, Normal, and Sport, alter throttle response and steering weight slightly, allowing some flexibility based on driving style.

Ride quality has also seen a noticeable improvement. Hyundai has tweaked the suspension setup, and the Venue now feels more absorbent at low speeds and more composed on highways. The suspension manages broken roads with better confidence, and overall refinement has gone up a notch. High-speed stability, in particular, is impressive for a compact SUV of its size.

Conclusion

The new Hyundai Venue is a well-rounded update that improves upon its predecessor in nearly every area. It feels more mature, more sophisticated, and more feature-rich while retaining the user-friendly nature that made it a hit in the first place.

The diesel-automatic combination finally gives buyers a convenient and efficient option for long-distance commutes, while the updated ride quality and stronger structure add to its overall appeal. The cabin experience is among the best in class, with top-notch features, premium materials, and a tech interface that feels distinctly new-age.

Yes, the rear seat space remains adequate rather than generous, and prices for the higher variants, especially the diesel-auto stretch toward the upper end of the compact SUV bracket. But on the flip side, the Venue’s base price has gone down, its feature list has expanded, and the overall experience feels more complete than before.

So, if you’re in the market for a compact SUV that balances modern features, comfort, and everyday usability, the new Hyundai Venue deserves a serious look. It might not completely redefine the segment, but it certainly raises the benchmark once again.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

