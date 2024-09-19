2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift first drive review

Engine and performance

The car that we are driving for the review is the 1.5-litre GDi turbo-petrol and this engine can be had with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT. As an engine to use, there is no lack of punch, be it in the city or on the highway. With over 150bhp and 253Nm available, you are not going to feel that the engine lacks motivation even though it is just a 1.5-litre compared to what some of the rivals are offering in the segment. The DCT gearbox is not the most responsive but does get the job done and because this is an automatic, you are not going to stall the car.

One of the areas that Hyundai has worked on is ride quality. Their cars were previously known to be on the softer side and with a light steering. But there is a major improvement with it being able to smoothen out most bumps and imperfections without much of a struggle. However, the car does tend to wallow a bit more than expected on the sharp stuff.

The Alcazar gets various drive and traction modes. The drive modes are normal, Eco, and Sport, while the traction modes are Mud, Sand, and Snow. We didn’t get to test out the traction modes, but when driven, you can see some major differences in the way the throttle responds in these modes. What’s more, the steering weighs up well giving you a good idea of progression in speeds.

Exterior

There are quite a few changes to the overall look of the car that have given it a major boost. Up front, Hyundai has given the car new H-shaped LED DRLs along with a new grille. Move over to the side, and you can see a new design for the alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles. Finally, moving over to the back, we can see the signature Hyundai-connected taillamps, silver-coloured elements above the number plate slot, and a rather nice-looking rear spoiler.

Interior and features

The Alcazar comes in at that exact point where

a prospective owner wants to be driven around and Hyundai, in its seemingly infinite wisdom, has understood that. It made a rather neat little rear package when it debuted the car in 2021. Well, for this car, the automaker has added in more features and surprisingly more space!

We begin with the left rear seat and this is where the action is. Firstly, the seat is large and comfortable. As a space in this six-seat model, there is more than enough headroom, legroom, and knee room. In this case, you get an adjustable seat base, the first in the segment so that whatever your size, there is always accessible comfort. On this top-spec model, you get a massive panoramic sunroof that adds a large dollop of airiness to the overall ambience of the cabin.

While space and airiness are one part of the rear seat package, the other aspect is the goodies on offer as a rear seat passenger. You get rear AC vents, USB charging ports, seat back tray tables, and seat ventilation for both occupants. However, the big party piece for the Alcazar is that you get a boss mode, which means you can control the front passenger seat from the back to push it all the way forward and give you additional room.

Then, the added overall length has improved the knee room in the third row. However, you are still sitting low with minimal under-thigh support in a bid to make a little more headroom. Some of the major features of the third row include AC vents, cup holders, seat back recline, and the ability to fold down the seats completely for added cargo space.

Now that we have looked at the second and third rows, here is what you get if you decide to get behind the wheel or sit shotgun. The biggest change here from the outgoing model is this one-piece display that dominates the dashboard. On the left is the infotainment system, while on the right, Hyundai has revised the digital cluster and it’s now similar to what is offered in the Creta. The displays are in line with what Hyundai has been offering for its models across the globe and add a nice dose of modernity to what is already a pretty fancy cabin.

As a space to sit in, the front row is equally spacious and comfortable with enough headroom, legroom, and knee room. The glass house is massive and you get a great view all around with an easy ability to judge the edges of the car. Both front seats are powered with the driver even getting a memory function as a part of the package.

On the features front, in the first row, you get dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof with voice control, leatherette upholstery, and powered front seats with a memory function for the driver. The 10.25-inch dual screens are massive and are also the interface for the 360-degree camera. Hyundai has also gone big on connectivity as you have multiple voice commands and a home-car function as well as a digital key, which you can operate via your smartphone.

The second row has AC vents, seat back tray tables, centre armrest, boss mode, and ventilated seats with adjustable under-thigh support for the left rear passenger. The third-row seats get AC vents, cup holders and a 12V charging port. On the safety front, you get six airbags, a stability programme, hill ascent and descent control, ABS with EBD, and now, Level 2 ADAS.

Conclusion

Let us sum up our experiences with the Alcazar by looking at three aspects – whether Hyundai has added enough value to the car, how it now stacks up in the segment, and pricing.

In terms of value addition, Hyundai has done a pretty stellar job. The Alcazar was already a pretty loaded car and it either improved what was already there or added more to those features. These are all little increments but when you put them together it creates a really big package, especially when looking at the competition.

As a car to drive, the ride quality has improved. Hyundais were always known to be a bit soft and numb but this one has stepped up the game significantly. With this turbo-petrol, the DCT gearbox is slow at times but it gets the job done. Highways or cities, you are not going to have an issue. It does what it is supposed to do, which is to make your driving experience easier. The Alcazar takes full advantage of this 1.5-litre engine and does it in a nice way. Against the competition, which are the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700, it offers more features, has the option of both diesel and petrol AT, and is priced lower than them at the top end, which brings us to our third point.

Hyundai has managed to bring down the costs by increasing localisation across the chain. As a result, there is a much smaller price difference than before between the petrol and diesel ranges, making it a much attractive choice for the buyer. You are getting more stuff in the car for a lower price when compared to the outgoing model.

Photography: Kapil Angane

