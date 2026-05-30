2026 Honda City Hybrid First Drive Review

Introduction

Nearly three decades is a long time for any car to stay relevant and the Honda City has managed it better than most. It has outlasted rivals, survived multiple generation changes, and remained a reference point for what a well-rounded sedan should feel like. But the segment it anchors has shrunk considerably. SUVs have taken over the conversation, and Honda itself has been conspicuously quiet in India for the past few years, losing ground and, more importantly, buyer confidence.

The 2026 City facelift arrives at a moment that is more significant than a typical mid-cycle update. Honda has announced six new cars for India and this is the first. It sets the tone for everything that follows. The changes here are measured - revised styling, a handful of meaningful feature additions, and the same powertrain lineup including the e:HEV strong hybrid that remains unique to this car in the segment. The question is whether measured is enough. We drove the hybrid iteration to find out.

Exterior

The City's design language has always leaned toward restraint, and the facelift continues in that tradition. This is a car that has been sharpened rather than restyled and the result is a front end that looks more confident and contemporary than the outgoing model without abandoning the familiar silhouette that has defined the nameplate for nearly six years.

The most significant visual change is the dechromed treatment. The chrome-heavy look of the previous generation has been replaced by a cleaner, more modern aesthetic - a direction that suits the City well and brings it visually in line with what buyers in 2026 expect. The grille is blacked out, the LED headlamps are wider and more swept back with integrated DRLs, and a slim connecting light bar runs across the front fascia to give it that cohesive, connected look that has become a contemporary design staple.

The front and rear bumpers are both new. The front is more structured and purposeful, while the rear gets a noticeably sportier treatment compared to the car it replaces. The black mesh elements and lip spoiler are now standard fitment on the higher variants, which is the right call. The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are a handsome design but feel slightly undersized for the car's overall proportions. A 17-inch option would have made a more impactful statement.

At the rear, the iconic City tail lamp layout is retained but updated with new LED internals that give it a fresher, more premium look. The overall silhouette remains unchanged at 4,594 mm in length, the City has grown marginally over its predecessor and the proportions remain those of a clean, well-resolved sedan that stands apart from the visual noise of the segment.

Interior and Features

Step inside and the cabin strikes a balance between familiarity and freshness. The dashboard has been updated with a new lighter interior theme on the ZX and above. It is elegant and gives the cabin an airy, premium feel. The caveat, as with any light-coloured interior, is that it demands regular attention to stay looking its best.

The most notable addition is the new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. It is a meaningful size upgrade over the previous unit and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. However, the execution leaves room for improvement. The screen's floating installation looks somewhat detached from the dashboard, more aftermarket than integrated. And the interface, while functional, feels basic relative to the richer, more graphically detailed systems that rivals now offer. The 360-degree camera on the ZX Plus is comprehensive in its coverage angles but underwhelming in image quality. The resolution is poor in daylight and barely acceptable in low-light conditions, which is not what buyers paying for this feature would expect.

The rest of the cabin updates are more positively received. Cooled front seats, USB Type-C ports, and ambient lighting are welcome additions that bring the City in line with segment expectations. The steering wheel, instrument cluster, and HVAC controls carry forward their familiar designs with minor revisions, and all primary contact surfaces feel premium. Some areas like the door trim lower sections, rear console use harder plastics that would have benefited from a softer finish, particularly given the competition.

Practicality is a consistent strength. Front occupants have generous space in every direction, and the rear bench is genuinely roomy. A two-person layout in the back borders on luxurious in terms of knee and headroom. The e:HEV variant does compromise boot space, with the hybrid battery pack reducing the boot from the standard 506 litres to approximately 300 litres, and the rear seatbacks do not fold as a result. Buyers who prioritise luggage capacity should factor this in.

Where the City still falls short of key rivals is that it lacks a powered driver seat, rear window blinds, and a dashcam that some competitors include. The illuminated temperature dial and brushed aluminium trim of the previous generation, small but characterful details have also been discontinued. These are gaps that are harder to overlook as the segment sets a higher standard with each new entrant.

The safety package, however, is a genuine strength. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control, and Level 2 ADAS including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist are available from the mid-spec SV variant upward. Against the Virtus and Slavia, which do not offer ADAS at any price point, this is a meaningful advantage.

Engine and Powertrain

The City's petrol lineup continues with the proven 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 119bhp, available with a six-speed manual or a CVT. It is a well-sorted, refined unit that has earned its reputation over years of use. Honda has left it unchanged because there is no compelling reason to do otherwise. The CVT, in particular, makes for a smooth and unhurried city driving experience.

The more interesting story, however, is the e:HEV. Honda's strong hybrid system combines a 1,498cc Atkinson cycle petrol engine producing 98bhp and 127Nm with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack. In full electric mode, the traction motor produces the equivalent of 109bhp and 253Nm. In hybrid mode, the combined output is 126bhp. Power goes exclusively to the front wheels through what Honda calls the e-CVT which is a single reduction gear, fundamentally different from a belt-and-pulley CVT in both engineering and feel.

For the most part, and especially in urban driving, the system operates almost entirely on electric power. The petrol engine shuts off completely at traffic lights and in slow-moving traffic the cabin stays cool, the air conditioning runs normally, and there is no fuel consumption or engine noise. The transition between electric, hybrid, and engine modes is seamless and largely imperceptible.

Honda has engineered an artificial shift-feel during hard acceleration to give the e-CVT a more connected, familiar character. It serves no mechanical function but makes the experience feel less detached than a purely CVT-based setup. The paddle shifters toggle between three levels of brake energy regeneration rather than gear changes and B mode keeps strong regeneration locked in for sustained downhill driving, functioning effectively as engine braking.

Honda claims 27.26kmpl for the e:HEV, and real-world results from previous tests have consistently validated that figure in fact in some cases exceeding it. For a proper sedan with a full-size cabin and genuine highway capability, these are efficiency numbers that are very difficult to find anywhere else at this price point. The e:HEV is the only strong hybrid in the sedan segment, and that exclusivity is a genuine differentiator.

Ride and Handling

The City's ride quality is one of its most enduring strengths, and the facelift does nothing to disturb that. The suspension is well-tuned for Indian conditions and it absorbs broken surfaces and sharp ruts with a composure that makes everyday driving genuinely relaxed. Larger undulations are handled with equal assurance, and the car settles quickly without excessive float or bounce. On the highway, the City feels planted and predictable. The crosswinds do not unsettle it and the ride remains comfortable at sustained cruising speeds.

The steering is light but accurate but it lacks the weight that some drivers prefer, however, it is progressive enough to inspire confidence when the road demands more from the car. Body roll is present but well within acceptable limits, and through a set of curves the City handles tidily, with a balanced and neutral character that speaks to the underlying competence of the chassis. The e:HEV variant, carrying slightly more weight from the hybrid hardware, feels marginally less agile than the petrol versions, but the difference is modest and unlikely to matter to most buyers.

NVH management is competent for the price point. Road noise is well suppressed, and the e:HEV's tendency to run on electric power for large portions of urban driving makes the cabin noticeably quieter than a conventional petrol car in city conditions. Under hard acceleration, the petrol engine does become audible but vibrations remain minimal and the overall in-cabin experience stays refined.

Verdict

The 2026 Honda City facelift does what it set out to do - it modernises the car, adds the features that buyers in this segment have come to expect, and preserves the core strengths that have kept the City relevant for the better part of three decades. The sharper exterior, the updated cabin, and the e:HEV's unmatched efficiency in this segment are all genuine positives that give the City a credible case to make.

The gaps, however, are real. The floating infotainment screen feels like an afterthought rather than an integrated design element, and the 360-degree camera's poor resolution is a miss that directly affects a paying feature. The absence of a powered driver seat and a panoramic sunroof at this price point will cost Honda buyers who cross-shop diligently. And the boot space compromise on the e:HEV is a practical consideration that hybrid buyers must consciously accept.

For most buyers in this segment, we would point toward the ZX variant priced at Rs. 15.26 lakh for the manual and Rs. 16.26 lakh for the CVT as the most balanced point in the lineup. It brings together the majority of the features that matter, sits at a price that does not require a significant stretch, and is available with both gearboxes. The ZX Plus, asking Rs. 85,000 to Rs. 90,000 more, adds the 360-degree camera and cooled seats worth the jump for buyers who value those specifically.

But beyond the variant arithmetic, the City's most compelling argument in 2026 remains the e:HEV. In a market where sedans are fighting for relevance, having a powertrain that no rival can match - genuinely efficient, smooth, and technologically sophisticated is a meaningful card to hold. Honda has not reinvented the City. It has refined it carefully and pointed it in the right direction.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

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