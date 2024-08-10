Citroen Basalt First Drive Review

What is it?

Citroen has conducted various experiments over the years in India. Many products have emerged from the brand’s experimental lab, which did not necessarily make a significant impact in the market. Nevertheless, the cars usually turn out to be good, purposefully built, and offer great ride quality.

One such product is the brand’s first Coupe SUV, the Citroen Basalt. This all-new Coupe is extremely important for Citroen India, and you can clearly see that when you look at the aggressive pricing. With a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, the Basalt seems really tempting if all you want is a stylish SUV on a budget.

How is it on the outside?

Let’s first address the elephant in the room: the rear profile, which has been the reason for the buzz around the Citroen Basalt. The rear end of the Basalt looks sporty thanks to the sloping roofline that seamlessly melts into the rear deck.

Moreover, the taillights get the wraparound 3D treatment and are different from the ones on the C3 Aircross.

The side profile is highlighted by shiny 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped by squared-off wheel arches, which, in my opinion, uplift the stance of the Basalt. But sadly, Citroen has apparently missed providing rear disc brakes for this coupe.

There are obviously a few elements that the Basalt has inherited from its CMP siblings. First of all, the flip or flap-style door handles and an exposed keyhole, which look a bit old-school and will not make much of an impression compared to the cool flush-fitting ones being offered in the segment. This also means there is no keyless or any type of passive entry; you have to rely on the good old key fob.

Moving to the front, you will be enticed by the aggressive and upright fascia of the Basalt. In typical Citroen fashion, you get twin chrome strips that blend into LED DRLs on both ends. In the centre, these form the brand’s logo. The other elements include a large bumper with a wide grille and contrasting features, including a silver skid plate to add some flair. Now, the Basalt gets LED headlamps with a split design, which again resembles the ones on the C3 Aircross.

How is it on the inside?

From a wider perspective, the cabin of the Basalt appears to be quite similar to what we have already seen with other Citroen models. But when you start observing closely, you begin to see the changes, and these changes are for the better. You finally get some modern features that customers have been asking for. Starting with the dashboard layout, it feels familiar with the same 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which runs on the same minimal UI with tiles on the home screen for quick access.

Also, the system is capable of running Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, so there’s no hassle of carrying a cable all the time. Another feature that eliminates the need for a wire is the wireless charger, which adds to the convenience.

Moving on, you now have automatic climate control with physical buttons, a similar steering wheel, and an all-digital instrument cluster. This is all great with the new features; however, the cabin still lacks some tech that has become very common these days. These include auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and, of course, a sunroof.

Regarding the seats, they are leatherette and offer great support for both the back and thighs, and you also get a slidable armrest. Although there is height adjustment for the driver’s seat, it is manual. Nevertheless, you can easily find the right driving position for yourself.

One thing is for sure: Citroen may not add fancy elements to the mix but surely gets the practical and essential features right. The rear seats are plenty comfortable with winged headrests and three-point seat belts for all. Not just that, a party trick here is the three-step adjustable thigh support, which works like a charm and can offer 87mm of support angle.

Now, coming to space and convenience, you get AC vents and a charging port, which is a great addition. As for space, I am almost 6 feet tall, and there’s enough headroom and legroom is sufficient as well. Also, do note that the wheelbase sits at a good 2651mm, so the cabin feels spacious, and the light upholstery also adds a sense of roominess to the cabin.

How is it to drive?

You can configure the Basalt with two powertrains: a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged engine, both with a 1.2-litre capacity. The NA engine can be had with a five-speed manual, whereas the turbocharged one is available with a six-speed manual and a torque converter unit. The turbo motor with the automatic gearbox puts out 108bhp and 205Nm of peak torque, which are the same figures as the C3 Aircross.

Not only are the power figures the same, but overall drivability is also very similar to that of the C3 Aircross. The turbo-petrol engine is a three-cylinder unit, but you will not notice any vibration or unpleasant noise from the engine. It is refined and smooth across its entire rev range. Once you are in the turbo territory, around 2,000-2,500rpm, the engine works well with this six-speed gearbox with smooth and responsive shifts. However, it can get jerky at times, and you might want to keep the throttle inputs in check to ensure shifts remain smooth and effortless.

The ride quality is a notable talking point about Citroen cars, and it is quite evident here. The Basalt’s suspension absorbs most road undulations and imperfections rather smoothly and feels stable and planted even at higher speeds. The suspension setup is on the softer side, especially at the rear. Because the setup is so forgiving, the Basalt handles potholes and road undulations quite easily, with hardly any vibrations or major side-to-side movements.

Whether navigating small roads or cruising on highways, the Basalt stays comfortable on the inside with great handling and a lightweight steering wheel. The steering is not perfect, with some dead spots in the centre, but it gets the job done for the most part. Also, you sit a bit high and upright thanks to the 180mm of ground clearance, so you get a clear view with great visibility in a commanding position. This helps in building confidence while driving, whether cruising in a straight line or around a curve.

Should you buy one?

While its true competitor is the Tata Curvv, in a broader sense, we know that the Curvv will be flashier with its array of features, more futuristic design, and multiple powertrain options. However, the Citroen Basalt is a solid, no-nonsense option with its coupe design, potent engine, exceptional ride quality, and a utilitarian, comfortable cabin with plenty of space.

Considering the ‘coupe SUV’ tag, you might perceive the Basalt as a niche product. But it is not; it has a sloping roofline, yet the headroom and space inside are not compromised. However, apart from its design, the Basalt feels like any other mid-size SUV available in the market.So the question here is, ‘Who is the Citroen Basalt for?’ If you are looking for a bigger car than the C3 but not necessarily a seven-seater Aircross, then this coupe SUV is for you. This SUV will appeal to the youth as well, due to its youthful and flamboyant styling.

With a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Basalt proves to be a good choice with sufficient features, a class-leading suspension setup, good road presence, and a fun-to-drive aspect that will bring a broad smile to your face every time you drive it. However, it lacks when you compare it to the competition and how loaded they are. The competition is fierce, and Citroen has arrived a little late with its offering. While other brands like Hyundai and Kia have managed to include as many features as possible, Citroen, on the other hand, is just getting the essential features sorted.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

Citroen | Basalt | Citroen Basalt