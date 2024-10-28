BYD eMax 7 First Drive Review

Battery specifications and performance

The BYD eMax 7 offers two battery pack options - a 55.4kWh unit and a larger 71.8kWh variant. The smaller battery is rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 420km, while the larger pack provides an impressive range of 530km on a single charge. Power output varies between the variants, with the base model producing 160bhp and 310Nm of torque, and the top variant generating 200bhp with the same torque. Moreover, the eMax 7 can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 8.6 seconds. As for the charging speed, the EV can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just 37 minutes with a maximum charging support of a 115kW DC fast charger.

Ride and Handling

The BYD eMax 7 is an MPV but doesn’t feel like one on the move. The weight distribution has been done pretty well with the battery pack placement aiding the centre of gravity. The EV feels planted, offers great stability during highway runs, and does not feel top-heavy at all. The suspensions are tuned well, although it is slightly on the stiffer side. However, overall, the eMax 7 masks road undulations to offer excellent ride quality and comfort to the passengers.

The EV gets a total of three drive modes, namely, Eco, Normal, and Sport. While the Eco and Normal don’t feel exciting and focus more on controlled acceleration and power delivery for maximum range, the Sport mode completely changes the acceleration response with instant power delivery. This also means, there’s a certain amount of torque steer in the Sport mode. Furthermore, there are two regen modes – Normal and Larger.

The ground clearance of the BYD eMax 7 is rated at 170mm. During our time with it, there were a few instances where we felt the underbelly could scrape on tall speed breakers. Notably, the turning radius is pretty good. Furthermore, the NVH levels are well contained with less road noise. The cabin insulation is rather impressive.

Exterior

Now, straight up in dimensions, the BYD eMax 7 has grown in size when compared to its previous iteration. It's 15mm longer and 20mm taller than the e6.

Now, talking about design, the eMax 7 appears to be a typical MPV with what BYD calls a 'Dragon Face Design'. It gets a dipping nose with a brushed aluminium slat between the new sleeker LED headlamps having cubical patterns. Then, there are bits and pieces that signify its electric nature such as the blanked-off grille.

The side profile is relatively unchanged from the previous version. However, the eMax 7 does get a new pattern for the multi-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, which does not exactly get that aero treatment as most EVs, and rather looks appealing.

At the rear, the biggest change compared to the e6 is the new revised taillamps with a connected feel. Then, even the spoiler on top is more prominent and also houses the high-mounted stop lamp.

As far as colours are concerned, there are 4 exterior paint hues to choose from – Cosmos Black, Quartz Blue, Harbour Grey, and Crystal White.

Interior and features

At first glance, the dashboard of the eMax 7 doesn't appear to be a lot different than what was being offered with the e6. However, the infotainment screen has grown in size. It is now a 12.8-inch unit, is still rotatable, and runs on the newer version of the software.

The cabin theme is also new and with the black and brown colour combination, the eMax 7 definitely feels premium on the inside.

Now, talking about features, apart from the updated infotainment, the eMax 7 gets plenty of features such as a revised centre console with the new drive selector. Then, there are buttons for the seat ventilation, and a wireless charger too.

The steering wheel is new and has controls on either side. Additionally, it gets six airbags, 360-degree camera, and even a Level 2 ADAS suite. So, the new eMax 7 is not only feature-rich but also safer than before.

However, not everything is good about the cabin. The instrument cluster, for example, gets a small MID in the centre flanked by analogue dials. Now, it is not bad to have analogue dials, but considering it is an EV and how most cars are now getting a complete digital screen, this feels dated. Also, just to address this, BYD has missed giving a heads-up display and an auto-dimming IRVM too.

As for the complete features list, the BYD eMax 7 comes loaded with powered front seats with ventilation, large panoramic glass roof, blind spot monitor, rear AC vents, Type-C charging ports, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, electric tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, and automatic headlamps.

The BYD eMax 7 can be had with two seating layouts – six-seater and seven-seater. The former gets captain seats. As for the boot capacity, the eMax 7, with all seats up, boasts a bootspace of 180 litres. However, with the third row folded, this space increases to 580 litres.

Conclusion

So, who should buy this and why? Well, for a family who wants a full-size MPV with plenty of space, features, and comfort, but doesn’t want to go with an ICE option, then the eMax 7 is a perfect option. Moreover, there are no six- or seven-seater electric vehicles in this price range and everything available is above the Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 60 lakh mark. The BYD eMax 7 is a very practical MPV with impressive performance, without compromising the driving range.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

BYD | eMax 7 | BYD eMax 7