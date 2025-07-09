    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 09 July 2025,16:49 PM IST

            Introduction

            The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is back with a generational update, and the changes run deeper than what you’d spot at the first glance. It might still be BMW’s smallest sedan, but for 2025, it gets subtle tweaks inside and out, along with a bit more tech and practicality. So, is this just a mid-cycle nip and tuck, or has BMW made the 2 GC feel more like a proper baby Beemer?

            Engine and Performance

            We drove the M Sport, which is equipped with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. Power figures stay unchanged at 156bhp and 230Nm, which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

            It’s brisk, and its real-world dynamics mirror the on-paper numbers. Throttle response is sharp in Sport mode, and the gearbox is quick to react, especially during overtakes. It is one of the most refined 1.5-litre engines out there, and once you crank it and are on the move, you forget the capacity of the motor. It’s that good and exciting.

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

            As for the driving bit, engage the Boost mode, and the 2 Series delivers a short-lived yet punchy burst of power for about 10 seconds. The engine note also steps up the excitement, especially in the higher rev band, where it develops a raspy tone with a faint burble on lift-off.

            The steering feels sharp and well-weighted, offering precise inputs and a strong sense of connection with the road. It not only adds to the car’s agility, but also builds confidence when pushing through corners. The accuracy is spot on, making quick direction changes feel natural and controlled, whether you’re darting through city traffic or carving up a twisty section of tarmac.

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Right Side View

            What impressed us was the revised suspension setup. BMW claims to have reworked the dampers, and it shows. The ride is firmer than before, but it doesn’t crash over bumps. And with 19mm of added ground clearance, the underbelly no longer kisses every large speed bump. It’s still more about sporty handling than laid-back cruising, but the balance is better this time.

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Wheel

            Having said that, one of the biggest mechanical improvements lies underneath. BMW has ditched the run-flat tyres in favour of tubeless rubber, and the result is a noticeably more composed ride. Even with larger 18-inch wheels, the 2 now feels more absorbent over broken surfaces. There’s a newfound pliancy to the way it soaks up bumps, giving it a more mature and polished edge on Indian roads.

            Exterior

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Front View

            Visually, the changes are subtle but effective. The grille is now fully blacked out with sharper elements, and the LED headlamps get new DRLs that look more grown up. The rear profile remains clean, with revised tail lamps and dual exhaust tips adding some flair. The 18-inch alloys look good and are now tubeless, with M-light Alloy wheels adding to the show.

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

            That said, the proportions remain a bit polarising. The long overhangs and the stubby boot can’t fully hide the car’s front-wheel-drive underpinnings. But in isolation, the new colour options and smoked tail-lamps do bring some much-needed freshness.

            Interior

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Dashboard

            Step inside and you’re greeted by BMW’s latest curved display running the iDrive 9 system. The screen is crisp, responsive, and comes loaded with features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, in typical BMW fashion, the climate controls have been buried in the touchscreen now. It looks clean, but it isn’t the most intuitive setup on the go.

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Rear Speakers

            The quality, as expected, is top notch. The dashboard gets a new textured finish, ambient lighting is customisable, and the seats are wrapped in sensatec leather. Space in the back is still tight, especially for taller passengers, and the sloping roofline doesn’t help either. But for someone who’s more often behind the wheel, it won’t be a deal-breaker.

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Sunroof/Moonroof

            Conclusion

            BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

            The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe might not be a full generational upgrade, but the changes do add up. It’s more comfortable, better equipped, and feels more mature than before. The ride is more forgiving, the design sharper, and the cabin more tech-laden. Yes, it’s still not the most spacious in the segment, and some might miss the old-school rear-wheel-drive feel. But for someone looking for a sporty compact luxury sedan with the BMW badge and daily usability, the 2 GC finally feels ready to play the part.

            Pictures by Kapil Angane

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
            BMW2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 46.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | New 2 Series Gran Coupe | BMW New 2 Series Gran Coupe

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 69,131 Units in July 2025

            Tata Motors Reports Total Sales of 69,131 Units in July 2025

            By CarTrade Editorial Team08/01/2025 16:04:11

            Tata Motors recorded total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025, a 4 per cent decline compared to 71,996 units sold in the same month last year. This includes both domestic and international markets across commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

            Updated Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing in India

            Updated Volkswagen Taigun spotted testing in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/31/2025 17:18:24

            Volkswagen’s mid-size SUV, the Taigun facelift, has been recently spotted undergoing road tests in India, signalling an imminent launch. The update focuses on visual enhancements while retaining existing mechanicals.

            BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing in India

            BYD Atto 2 Electric SUV Spotted Testing in India

            By Jay Shah07/30/2025 14:54:00

            A test mule of the BYD Atto 2 electric SUV was recently spotted on Indian roads, signalling a likely launch in India in the near future. Positioned below the Atto 3, this model will be the most affordable BYD.

            Volvo EX30 Spotted in India Ahead of August Launch

            Volvo EX30 Spotted in India Ahead of August Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/30/2025 12:21:12

            A camouflaged Volvo EX30, the brand’s newest compact electric SUV, has been spotted testing on the Jaipur–Delhi highway, indicating that its India debut is just weeks away.

            Mahindra BE 6 Adds New Pack Three Variants with 59 kWh and 79 kWh Batteries

            Mahindra BE 6 Adds New Pack Three Variants with 59 kWh and 79 kWh Batteries

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/30/2025 11:14:29

            Mahindra has expanded the BE 6 electric SUV lineup with two newly homologated variants - Pack Three B59 (with the 59 kWh battery) and Pack Three Select B79 (with larger 79 kWh pack)

            MG Comet EV price increased by up to Rs. 15,000

            MG Comet EV price increased by up to Rs. 15,000

            By Jay Shah07/28/2025 10:46:40

            JSW MG Motor India has raised the ex-showroom prices of the MG Comet EV across all variants by up to Rs. 15,000, effective immediately.

            Vinfast Opens First Dealership in India

            Vinfast Opens First Dealership in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/28/2025 10:23:18

            Vinfast Auto India has inaugurated its first dealership in India, located in Surat, Gujarat. The new showroom marks the Vietnamese EV maker’s formal entry into the Indian market.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

            Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

            ₹ 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 7e

            Mahindra XEV 7e

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2025
            Mahindra New Bolero

            Mahindra New Bolero

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Vinfast VF 6

            Vinfast VF 6

            ₹ 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2025
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 71.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 75.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.30 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG M9 EV

            MG M9 EV

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

            ₹ 46.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars