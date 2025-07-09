2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review

Introduction

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is back with a generational update, and the changes run deeper than what you’d spot at the first glance. It might still be BMW’s smallest sedan, but for 2025, it gets subtle tweaks inside and out, along with a bit more tech and practicality. So, is this just a mid-cycle nip and tuck, or has BMW made the 2 GC feel more like a proper baby Beemer?

Engine and Performance

We drove the M Sport, which is equipped with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. Power figures stay unchanged at 156bhp and 230Nm, which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

It’s brisk, and its real-world dynamics mirror the on-paper numbers. Throttle response is sharp in Sport mode, and the gearbox is quick to react, especially during overtakes. It is one of the most refined 1.5-litre engines out there, and once you crank it and are on the move, you forget the capacity of the motor. It’s that good and exciting.

As for the driving bit, engage the Boost mode, and the 2 Series delivers a short-lived yet punchy burst of power for about 10 seconds. The engine note also steps up the excitement, especially in the higher rev band, where it develops a raspy tone with a faint burble on lift-off.

The steering feels sharp and well-weighted, offering precise inputs and a strong sense of connection with the road. It not only adds to the car’s agility, but also builds confidence when pushing through corners. The accuracy is spot on, making quick direction changes feel natural and controlled, whether you’re darting through city traffic or carving up a twisty section of tarmac.

What impressed us was the revised suspension setup. BMW claims to have reworked the dampers, and it shows. The ride is firmer than before, but it doesn’t crash over bumps. And with 19mm of added ground clearance, the underbelly no longer kisses every large speed bump. It’s still more about sporty handling than laid-back cruising, but the balance is better this time.

Having said that, one of the biggest mechanical improvements lies underneath. BMW has ditched the run-flat tyres in favour of tubeless rubber, and the result is a noticeably more composed ride. Even with larger 18-inch wheels, the 2 now feels more absorbent over broken surfaces. There’s a newfound pliancy to the way it soaks up bumps, giving it a more mature and polished edge on Indian roads.

Exterior

Visually, the changes are subtle but effective. The grille is now fully blacked out with sharper elements, and the LED headlamps get new DRLs that look more grown up. The rear profile remains clean, with revised tail lamps and dual exhaust tips adding some flair. The 18-inch alloys look good and are now tubeless, with M-light Alloy wheels adding to the show.

That said, the proportions remain a bit polarising. The long overhangs and the stubby boot can’t fully hide the car’s front-wheel-drive underpinnings. But in isolation, the new colour options and smoked tail-lamps do bring some much-needed freshness.

Interior

Step inside and you’re greeted by BMW’s latest curved display running the iDrive 9 system. The screen is crisp, responsive, and comes loaded with features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, in typical BMW fashion, the climate controls have been buried in the touchscreen now. It looks clean, but it isn’t the most intuitive setup on the go.

The quality, as expected, is top notch. The dashboard gets a new textured finish, ambient lighting is customisable, and the seats are wrapped in sensatec leather. Space in the back is still tight, especially for taller passengers, and the sloping roofline doesn’t help either. But for someone who’s more often behind the wheel, it won’t be a deal-breaker.

Conclusion

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe might not be a full generational upgrade, but the changes do add up. It’s more comfortable, better equipped, and feels more mature than before. The ride is more forgiving, the design sharper, and the cabin more tech-laden. Yes, it’s still not the most spacious in the segment, and some might miss the old-school rear-wheel-drive feel. But for someone looking for a sporty compact luxury sedan with the BMW badge and daily usability, the 2 GC finally feels ready to play the part.

Pictures by Kapil Angane

